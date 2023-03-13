WTC Final: Reliving India's run in second cycle as they qualify for summit clash

India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final when New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the Christchurch Test on Monday (March 13). Sri Lanka had to whitewash New Zealand in the two-match Test series and hope for India to not win the fourth and final Test versus Australia, in Ahmedabad. With their two-wicket loss at the hands of the Black Caps, SL were eliminated from the WTC final race. NZ's win propelled India to the summit clash where they will face Australia on June 7 at The Oval, London.

SL's loss meant that the outcome of the Ahmedabad Test became null and void, which eventually ended in a tame draw. Thus, India have entered the WTC final for the second time in a row. After missing out on winning the elusive title in 2021, losing to New Zealand, India will have another go at the WTC title. Here's a look at India's journey in the second cycle of the WTC:

India tour of England, 2021: 2-2

After losing the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand by eight wickets, Virat Kohli-led India faced hosts England in a five-match Test series in the 2021 English summer. With famous wins in Lord's and The Oval Test, India had an unassailable 2-1 lead going into the series decider before Covid-19 crisis in the Indian camp postponed the final Test by almost a year. In 2022, Jasprit Bumrah led India in the fifth and final Test where Ben Stokes-led England defeated the visitors by eight wickets in pursuit of 378. The series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

NZ tour of India, 2021: 1-0

The two-match Test series saw the Kiwis hold onto a draw, in Kanpur, as Ajinkya Rahane-led India failed to claim the tenth wicket of the visitors who were asked to chase 285. The second and final Test saw regular captain Virat Kohli return as the home side thrashed NZ by a whopping 372-run margin.

India tour of SA, 2022: 1-2

India had a golden opportunity to beat South Africa in their own backyard when they toured the African nation in early 2022. However, the Kohli-led Indian team failed to make the most of their 1-0 lead and lost the series 1-2. KL Rahul led the side in Kohli's absence in the second and penultimate Test. Kohli resigned as the red-ball skipper after this series.

SL tour of India, 2022: 2-0

This was Rohit Sharma's first assignment as the Test captain after he was promoted as the full-time skipper. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders were clueless against the Indian team who romped past their Asian neighbours in both the Tests.

India tour of Bangladesh, 2022: 2-0

Rahul led India in the two Tests with Rohit out of action due to injury. They defeated the Bangla Tigers by 188 runs in the series opener before the home side put up a great fight in the series decider and gave it all while defending a paltry 145. Nonetheless, R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer ensured India chased down the target with three wickets in hand to whitewash the hosts.

Australia tour of India, 2023: 2-1

After the England and SA tour, this was India's litmus Test. The 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was highly-anticipated series as India still had some work to do to qualify for the WTC final. Rohit & Co. took a 2-0 lead after winning the opening two Tests, with Rohit, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin being the top performers, before Australia bounced back to make it 2-1 after winning the third Test. Before the end of the fourth and final Test, India qualified for the WTC summit clash -- with New Zealand defeating Sri Lanka in a thriller in Christchurch -- before the series finale ended in a tame draw on Monday (March 13).