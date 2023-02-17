WATCH: KL Rahul grabs a one-handed stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of 2nd Test
Story highlights
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja couldn't get the desired connection after playing a reverse sweep and the ball went straight to square leg position, where KL Rahul dived towards his right and pulled off a one-handed stunner. Here's the video -
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja couldn't get the desired connection after playing a reverse sweep and the ball went straight to square leg position, where KL Rahul dived towards his right and pulled off a one-handed stunner. Here's the video -
India have been on a roll on the opening day of the second Test, in New Delhi, versus Australia. After being asked to bowl first, India accounted for three scalps in the first session. While they chipped in with regular wickets post the lunch break, opener Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb stitched a vital 59-run fifth-wicket stand. Just when Khawaja was reaching the 100-run mark, he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja with KL Rahul taking a one-handed stunner.
Talking about the delivery, Khawaja went for a reverse sweep against Jadeja. He, however, couldn't get the desired connection and the ball went straight to square leg position, where Rahul dived towards his right and pulled off a one-handed stunner. As a result, Khawaja was on his knees and in complete disbelief as he was deprived of a hundred. Here's the video:
KL Rahul this is not human 🤯— Rohit Singh Thakur🇮🇳 (@RohitTh21118778) February 17, 2023
This is an early contender for catch of the year 👀#INDvAUS | @klrahul @SunielVShetty #KLRahulGOAT 🇮🇳🏟🏟 pic.twitter.com/LMAIlold2y
Also Read: Team India gives 'guard of honour' to Cheteshwar Pujara as he joins 100-Test club - WATCH
With the dismissal, Jadeja also attained a unique feat. The all-rounder became the second-fastest player in Test cricket to record a combination of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets.
Australia have lost the plot after a good start. They will still be hoping to put up a respectable total, anything over 250-275, and put up a good fight in the second Test after the hammering they received in the series opener in Nagpur. India won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have a 1-0 lead.