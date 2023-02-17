Team India gives 'guard of honour' to Cheteshwar Pujara as he joins 100-Test club - WATCH
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: As the Rohit Sharma-led Indian players came out, they assembled and honoured Pujara for becoming the 13th Indian to play 100, or more, Tests. Here's the clip -
On Friday (February 17), India locked horns with Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, in New Delhi. As India took the field, after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first, Indian players gave a 'guard of honour' to Cheteshwar Pujara as the No. 3 batter entered the 100-Test club.
As the Rohit Sharma-led Indian players came out, they assembled and honoured Pujara for becoming the 13th Indian to play 100, or more, Tests. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the same and captioned it: A guard of honour and a warm welcome for @cheteshwar1 on his 100th Test". Here's the clip:
A guard of honour and a warm welcome for @cheteshwar1 on his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test 😃👌#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS
List of Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar - 200 Tests
Rahul Dravid - 163 Tests
VVS Laxman - 134 matches
Anil Kumble - 132
Kapil Dev - 131 matches
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 Tests
Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 matches
Sourav Ganguly - 113 Tests
Virat Kohli - 105 Tests
Ishant Sharma - 105 matches
Harbhajan Singh - 103 Tests
Virender Sehwag - 103 matches
Cheteshwar Pujara - 100 Tests*
On his landmark Test, Pujara's family was present at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Prior to the Test, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar presented the batter his special cap along with an inspiring speech.
Gavaskar said, "Cheteshwar, when we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home or down on the streets or in the maidans, we are all dreaming of playing for India and eventually when we do play for India, it's an unbelievable feeling. You want to do that over and over again and to do that you need a lot of hardwork, you need plenty of determination, plenty of self-belief to be able to lift yourself from lean periods and then still focus on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it looks as if you're not just taking your bat with you, you are taking the Indian flag with you and you put your body on the line for India. You have taken the blows, you have got up and you have made the bowlers earn your wicket."
Pujara has so far amassed 7,021 runs, including 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries, along with a best of 206*. He will be eager to score a daddy hundred in his special Test and take India to a 2-0 scoreline in the ongoing series versus Pat Cummins-led Australia.