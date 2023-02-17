Team India gives 'guard of honour' to Cheteshwar Pujara as he joins 100-Test club - WATCH

Gavaskar said, "Cheteshwar, when we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home or down on the streets or in the maidans, we are all dreaming of playing for India and eventually when we do play for India, it's an unbelievable feeling. You want to do that over and over again and to do that you need a lot of hardwork, you need plenty of determination, plenty of self-belief to be able to lift yourself from lean periods and then still focus on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it looks as if you're not just taking your bat with you, you are taking the Indian flag with you and you put your body on the line for India. You have taken the blows, you have got up and you have made the bowlers earn your wicket."