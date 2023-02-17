Chetan Sharma Zee Media TV sting: Former cricketer resigns as BCCI chief selector

Chetan Sharma Resign Latest News: Chetan Sharma resigned with immediate effect after a Zee media TV sting operation where the BCCI chief selector made some explosive remarks about the Indian cricket team. After his revelations, it was likely that he would lose his job but the former cricketer eventually stepped down on Friday (February 17). His resignation was accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Recently, Zee media carried out a TV sting operation where Chetan Sharma spoke at length about some controversial topics in Indian cricket. He mentioned Virat Kohli vs former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly rift, Kohli-Rohit Sharma alleged rift rumours, certain players taking injections in order to play despite not being fully fit, etc.

CLAIMS MADE BY CHETAN SHARMA

On Kohli vs Ganguly

When a player grows in stature, he starts thinking that he has become very big, bigger than even the board. Then he starts thinking that nobody can stand against him. He feels that without him, the game cannot continue. But has that ever happened? Many big players came and went, but cricket is still there; it remains the same. He wanted to confront the then-BCCI president. I was present at the selection meeting. Kohli was clearly told by the BCCI president to re-think his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. We all told him to reconsider his decision. But he lied to the media when he said that he got no such suggestion from anyone on the board.

He was addressing the media ahead of the South Africa tour. He unnecessarily brought up the issue of what transpired in the selection committee.

There are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra.

Do players hide their injuries to play?

Maybe 10-15% do that and they ask us to let them play but medical science does not let them. Players obviously want to play; they do not want to miss any matches. In the case of [Jaspreet] Bumrah, he wasn't even able to bend down so what could he do? There is only a handful of such cases, however, some of them, just take injections on their own and say they are fine.

Chetan Sharma was appointed as BCCI chief selector in December 2020. He was sacked from the position after Rohit & Co.'s 2022 T20 World Cup run but was later reappointed in early 2023. However, the controversial sting operation turned out to be the reason for his unceremonious exit. The 57-year-old represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs, claiming 61 and 67 wickets respectively. He also ended with one Test fifty and an ODI century.