WATCH: Keegan Petersen takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3 in Cape Town

India and South Africa's third and final Test is moving ahead at a rapid pace. After managing only 223 in the first innings, Virat Kohli-led Indian team staged a stunning recovery on Day 2, on Wednesday (January 12), to dismiss SA for 210 and take a slender 13-run lead. At stumps, India were 57-2, with an overall lead of 70.

In the opening over of the third day's play, on Thursday (January 13), Dean Elgar-led Proteas were off to a brilliant start. Having a leg-slip for Cheteshwar Pujara, Marco Jansen dropped it short as Pujara feathered it down before Petersen produced a blinder to take a one-handed stunner.

ALSO READ | India vs SA, Cape Town Test: Kohli achieves unique ton, joins stalwarts Tendulkar, Dravid in elite list

The video of the dismissal was shared by Cricket South Africa's (CSA) official Twitter handle. The caption read, "Keegan Petersen with a magnificent catch on the second ball of the day."

ALSO READ | 'He’s entertaining but...' - Brad Hogg opines on Pant, advises Dravid to not have a word with him

After Pujara's dismissal, India also lost former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for cheap. The veteran batter's forgettable run continued as he fell for a 9-ball 1. Following the dismissals of Pujara and Rahane, India have made progress with Captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's unbroken fifty-plus stand for the fifth-wicket before lunch being taken in the middle on Day 3.

At lunch on Day 3, India are 130-4 (lead by 143) with Rishabh Pant batting on 51 and Kohli unbeaten on 28.