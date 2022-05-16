Watch: James Anderson celebrates in style after rattling ex-England captain Joe Root's stumps in County game

A lot has changed in England cricket in the past few weeks. Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as the England Test captain after the latter resigned from the top post in mid-April. Later, Brendon McCullum pipped Gary Kirsten to be named England Test side's head coach for a four-year period.

As England embark upon a new journey in whites, they are set to meet New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting next month at home. Ahead of the home series, the marquee Test players are involved in the ongoing County Championship. In the Division One game between Lancashire and Yorkshire, the likes of James Anderson and ex-skipper Root's battle was keenly awaited where the veteran pacer rattled his former captain's stumps with a peach of a delivery.

Here's the video:

James Anderson bowls Joe Root 👀



Big celebs from Jimmy for that wicket!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/y4FnvUAJ3u — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 15, 2022 ×

ALSO READ |

Talking about the delivery, the 39-year-old Anderson bowled a fuller-length delivery pitched on the off-stump line. However, it nipped back in and went past Root's defence as the speedster roared in jubilation. Root, who scored a brilliant 147 in the first essay, returned after managing just four runs in the second innings. The match ended in a draw as Yorkshire were 169/6 after following on at stumps on Day 4.

Even his bowling partner Stuart Broad enjoyed the delivery and wrote, "Oh my reverse swing"

Oh my reverse swing 😍😍 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 15, 2022 ×

After Broad-Anderson's omission from the Test squad for the West Indies tour, the duo had expressed their anger on being dropped. Nonetheless, Rob Key -- the new England men's cricket's managing director -- has told that the senior pros remain in the plans for the national side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Key said, "I told them, 'I can't promise you're going to play but you're available and Ben Stokes has been very clear he wants Jimmy and Broady to come back in. It will purely be done on what is the best XI to win a Test match and if they're in that – there's every chance they will be because they're very good bowlers – they will be."

"They just want to continue on this journey they've been on and they didn't want it to finish in the way it possibly might have done. They were very happy and pleased to be up for selection," Key further added.