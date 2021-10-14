Watch: Here's how Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrated the epic win over Delhi Capitals

With a stunning six off the penultimate ball, Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) inspired his side to register a win against Delhi Capitals (DC) and reached the final of Indian Premier League 2021, where they will meet three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During the second Qualifier, KKR opted to bowl first and restricted Delhi to 135 for 5 at Sharjah. Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) then shared 96 runs for the opening wicket but KKR lost five wickets, adding just seven runs to stare at defeat. But Tripathi smashed the much-needed six to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

After the match, KKR players celebrated the win as videos and pictures of the same went viral on social media forums. Young KKR stars such as Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were spotted with a giant custom-built cake.

Despite the final berth, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that the win "should've been a lot easier" after the good start. "We are delighted to get over the line. We are in the entertainment business and needed to play some entertaining cricket. Six off two and you would say the odds are for the bowling side. But Tripathi has done it for us so many times." Morgan said.

The match went down to the wire, as set 136 for victory, Kolkata looked to be easing towards victory thanks to fine knocks from openers Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) before five quick wickets forced a thrilling finish.

With seven needed off the last over, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine off successive deliveries but Rahul Tripathi (12 not out) hit the off-spinner over his head for six to guide his side home with a ball to spare.