WATCH | Hardik Pandya's bizarre dismissal creates controversy, leaves netizens enraged

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a rather controversial manner during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The incident transpired in the 40th over of the innings when Pandya was facing medium-pacer Daryl Mitchell. With wicketkeeper Tom Latham up on the stumps, Hardik seemingly got beaten on the fourth delivery of the over.

The ball passed perilously close to the top of off and landed in Latham's gloves. The zing bails, however, lit up a nanosecond later, thereby suggesting that the ball had dislodged the bails.

The on-field umpires went upstairs to third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan for confirmation. The umpire, after multiple viewings gave Pandya out on the big screen, much to the dismay of the viewers and the batter himself.

The replays showed that the ball had passed the stumps without making any contact. However, Latham's gloves had brushed the bails and after he lifted them to collect the ball, they were dislodged.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri who was in the commentary box at the time said Mitchell and New Zealand should be 'happy' that it was given out.

“Should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper’s gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps," said Shastri.

"You can see as it goes past into the gloves, there’s no red light, it’s only after that. There you go. From that angle you can see that the gloves are closer to the bails than the ball.”

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also pointed out the absurdity of the decision.

"1. Clear gap between ball and bails. 2. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet. 3. Bails lit after brush from gloves. Hardik robbed there," tweeted Jaffer.

1. Clear gap between ball and bails.

2. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet.

3. Bails lit after brush from gloves.



Hardik robbed there. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/yoI4rF4t9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 18, 2023 ×

The wrong decision did not ultimately hurt India as Shubman's Gill brilliant, record-breaking double hundred ensured that an above 340 run target was kept in front of the visitors. However, netizens remained miffed that such an error was allowed by the third umpire.