Watch: CSK gives sneak peek of MS Dhoni and other teammates as they reach Dubai for IPL 2021 remainder

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team has landed in Dubai to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The official Twitter handle of CSK has posted a couple of photos and videos where some players of the franchise can be seen with their families.

In May, the 14th edition of IPL was halted midway through the season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases when the tournament was underway in India. Later on, the organisers shifted the base to UAE to bring the season to a conclusion.

ALSO READ | 'That's something I want to do': Ishan Kishan reveals what he wants to learn from MS Dhoni

Under strict measures, the second phase of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place between September 19 and October 15 across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. CSK will play the opening fixture for IPL 2021 resumption against Mumbai Indians.

CSK has taken to Twitter to share a video and give a sneak peek of what players are up to after reaching Dubai.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | INDvsENG- Virat Kohli-led team wore red caps for a special cause during Day 2 of Lord's Test

The officials will keep strict bio-bubbles to stay away from a stop because of any COVID-19 situation. The second phase of IPL 2021 will see 14 bio-bubbles inside the confined environment. The health and safety protocols released by the BCCI has issued guidelines over "bubble breach".

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI," the governing body said in its Health and Safety protocols.