Cricket: INDvsENG- Virat Kohli-led team wore red caps for a special cause during Day 2 of Lord's Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 14, 2021, 07:49 AM(IST)

Ruth Strauss Foundation (Credit: Twitter/@ComeonVirat) Photograph:( Twitter )

On the second day of the Lord's Test, players from both teams wore red caps to support Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The Virat Kohli-led team India donned red caps to support a special cause during the second day of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 13. The official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an image of players from both countries standing in a heart shape with other match officials.

Ruth Strauss Foundation was established by former England captain Andrew Strauss after his wife, Ruth, passed away at the age of 46 in 2018 from a non-smoking lung cancer. 

The aim of the foundation aims to raise awareness about the non-smoking lung cancers and also raise funds for research. The foundation also offers emotional support to bereaved families. 

As per the Lord's Cricket Ground website, all in-ground branding was red and the full crowd of spectators showed their support by turning the stands into a sea of red. 

The site also mentioned that Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar supported by hand signing a limited number of prints. 

"We are delighted to once again see Lord’s turn Red for Ruth and are grateful for the ongoing support of the cricketing family and wider public. It’s through people’s generosity that we are able to bring Ruth’s vision of supporting families facing one of life’s toughest tests to life," said Andrew Strauss as quoted by Lord's Cricket Ground website. 

"Through the work of the Foundation and the launch of the Family Support Service we can give families who find themselves in a similar position to ours the help and guidance that is so badly needed," he added. 

India is currently touring to England for a five-match Test series, of which, the first one was ended in a draw as the final Day was washed away. 

In the second Test match, England were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.

