Cricket: Rohit Sharma's epic gesture to a journalist during press conference goes viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma is known for his epic replies and gestures during a press conference. He produced another gem in a recent press conference that was held after the end of Day One.

A reporter, during the press conference, told Rohit Sharma if India manages to beat England in the second Test, it would be a great reason for the whole country to celebrate 75th Independence Day.

To which, Rohit Sharma offered a salute and agreed with the reporter by saying that it would be a wonderful feat to achieve if India manages to win the second Test on the Indian Independence Day.

WATCH:

Rohit Sharma with another gem in press conference 😂👏👌



Video: BCCI#ENGvIND

Earlier, Rohit Sharma disagreed with people calling him the batsman who has 'extra time' and 'lazy elegance'.

In a video uploaded by Sky Sports, Rohit Sharma told Dinesh Karthik: "I've heard people say that 'he has got a lot of time'. No boss, I don't have any time. I know that when I'm facing the bowler, you have to be ready. There is no such thing as extra time or he has got more time. Every batsman is challenged when he is facing the bowler, so you just have to be on top of your game, mindset to come out on top for that particular delivery."

"There is no time. Those guys are quick enough to rattle you. Yes, technically you can say that he plays the ball late, but there is no such thing as 'he has got less time, more time'. I don't think so."

"When you're playing a sport, you cannot be lazy. As simple as that. Maybe it sounds or looks like that on television but if you are lazy, you cannot achieve what you want to on the field. You have to be at it. You cannot be ahead of the game if you're lazy," Rohit added.