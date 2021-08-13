Cricket - 'I don't think so': Rohit Sharma on having an 'extra time' while batting

Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best batsmen in terms of timing the shot in the game of cricket. He remains the only batsman with three double-centuries in ODIs and the one with the highest number of tons in a single World Cup.

Several former cricketers and many fans call him the batsman who has 'extra time' and 'lazy elegance'. However, Rohit Sharma disagrees with it.

In a video uploaded by Sky Sports, Rohit Sharma told Dinesh Karthik: "I've heard people say that 'he has got a lot of time'. No boss, I don't have any time. I know that when I'm facing the bowler, you have to be ready. There is no such thing as extra time or he has got more time. Every batsman is challenged when he is facing the bowler, so you just have to be on top of your game, mindset to come out on top for that particular delivery."

"There is no time. Those guys are quick enough to rattle you. Yes, technically you can say that he plays the ball late, but there is no such thing as 'he has got less time, more time'. I don't think so."

"When you're playing a sport, you cannot be lazy. As simple as that. Maybe it sounds or looks like that on television but if you are lazy, you cannot achieve what you want to on the field. You have to be at it. You cannot be ahead of the game if you're lazy," Rohit added.

"There is an effort. When I play the pull shot, there are guys who are bowling at 145-plus and all that, you can't be lazy. I've been hearing about this since I started playing for India. ‘Oh he’s got lazy elegance'. I don't understand this term."