INDvsENG, 2nd Test: KL Rahul gets hero welcome by teammates after his sensational ton, watch dressing room scenes

After scoring a stunning century, India's opening batsman KL Rahul got a hero welcome by his teammates in the dressing room at the end of the first day of the second Test between India and England at Lord's on Thursday (August 12).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short video, where Rahul was seen walking back to the dressing room at stumps. All the teammates were clapping for his heroics with the bat. He was congratulated by the teammates Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, etc and also by the head coach Ravi Shastri.

Rohit Sharma, who made superb 83 runs for a 126-run stand with Rahul, had also heaped praises on the fellow opener as he said, "This is probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat."

"I thought he was very much in control from Ball 1. Till we finished the day today, he looked very much in control. At no point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much, he was very clear about his plans," he added.

"When you are clear with your plans, when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and I thought he really made it count," said Rohit.

KL Rahul, who was unbeaten at 127 at the end of Day 1, struck some magnificent shots to complete his sixth century in 38 Tests. Not just that, he became India's third centurion as an opener at Lord's and also equalled former cricketer Virender Sehwag in the list of most hundreds outside Asia.

Now, Sehwag and Rahul have four Test tons outside Asia while playing as openers in whites. Sunil Gavaskar sits on top of the list with 15 centuries outside Asia.