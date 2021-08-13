Cricket: India vs England- Sourav Ganguly gets nostalgic at Lord's, shares epic throwback pictures

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly got nostalgic as he watched India play on Day 1 of the second Test match against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Ganguly took to social media to share a collage of some old pictures of him at Lord's as a player, as a captain and then as an administrator. On his Instagram account, Ganguly wrote, "Came here as player first in 1996 ..and then as captain..enjoyed the game at lord's today as an administrator...india was and is in a good position all the times ..this game of cricket is majestic."

Ganguly enjoys fond memories of Lord's after making his debut in 1996 with scoring a century against England. Apart from this, who can forget the famous shirt-waving incident on the Lord's balcony when Ganguly stole the limelight as took off his shirt to celebrate India's win in the final of the Natwest Trophy in 2002.

ALSO READ | 'Makes most sense for us': Virat Kohli explains reason behind choosing Ishant Sharma over R Ashwin

Ganguly was watching India batting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Day 1. The vice-president Rajiv Shukla also posted a picture with Ganguly, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and former England cricketer Geoffery Boycott.

ALSO READ | Cricket: Smriti Mandhana withdraws from The Hundred due to personal reason

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah watching the India vs England 2nd Test match at Lord's. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TEW8kmffj2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 12, 2021 ×

Had an opportunity to meet and chat with ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ finance minister of Britain at the Lord’s ground along with old friend geoffery boycott and @bcci president ⁦@SGanguly99⁩ pic.twitter.com/CPOICBXOqN — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 12, 2021 ×

At the stumps of Day 1, the Indian side looked solid with 276-3 after KL Rahul's subline century. With some terrific shots, Rahul scored an unbeaten hundred, his sixth century in 38 Tests. He became India's third centurion as an opener at Lord's and also equalled former cricketer Virender Sehwag in the list of most hundreds outside Asia.

Now, Sehwag and Rahul have four Test tons outside Asia while playing as openers in whites. Sunil Gavaskar sits on top of the list with 15 centuries outside Asia.

Rohit Sharma, who made superb 83 runs for a 126-run stand with Rahul, heaped praises on his fellow opener. He said, "This is probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat."

"I thought he was very much in control from Ball 1. Till we finished the day today, he looked very much in control. At no point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much, he was very clear about his plans," he added.

"When you are clear with your plans, when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and I thought he really made it count," said Rohit.