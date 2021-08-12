'Makes most sense for us': Virat Kohli explains reason behind choosing Ishant Sharma over R Ashwin

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not find a place in the team for the second Test against England at Lord's as the Men in Blue named Ishant Sharma as their replacement for injured Shardul Thakur.

Thakur sustained an injury on his left hamstring and was ruled out of the Test and Ashwin was considered as the main bowler who would replace him, but the team went ahead with Ishant Sharma.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli explained the reason behind it.

“We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But after looking at the pitch, the conditions and considering how a fourth seamer can be an attacking option, this makes the most sense for us as a team,” Kohli said at the toss when asked about the reasons for not picking Ashwin.

Earlier, Skipper Kohli had mentioned in the pre-match press conference that they will not be looking for an extra batting option while replacing Thakur.

“Everyone wants to contribute, it's about getting into the game as a batsman. We just need to get the job done, whoever it is, that's our main focus. Especially with crowds back in, it's a pleasure to be here. An honour to play in front of crowds for what should be a cracker,” Kohli said.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.