Cricket: Smriti Mandhana withdraws from The Hundred due to personal reasons

Southern Brave batter Smriti Mandhana has withdrawn from the remainder of the Women's Hundred 2021 contest for personal reasons. She has chosen to get back ahead of schedule to see her family prior to joining the Indian squad for the Australian visit.

Smriti Mandhana will miss Southern Brave's final group match and the Women's Hundred 2021 Final and Ireland's Gaby Lewis will be her replacement.

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we have been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead. I will be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form," she said.

Smriti Mandhana plays an imperative role in Southern Brave's achievement in Women's Hundred 2021. She has highlighted every one of the seven matches that the club has played so far in the opposition.

The Indian batswoman has accumulated 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.83. She enlisted her best score of 78 in her last match against the Welsh Fire. Her half-century runs helped the Southern Brave loss their rivals by 39 runs and concrete their top situation in the standings.

She was pronounced the Player of the Match for her brilliant exhibition. She crushed seven fours and three sixes in her last thump of the Women's Hundred 2021.

Smriti Mandhana performed outstandingly well with the willow during her extended stay in the United Kingdom. To start with, she sparkled for the Indian women's cricket team in the matches against the England Women. She will now be in action Down Under to play against Australia Women.