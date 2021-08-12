Cricket: 'Things can change so quickly,' says Stuart Broad as injury rules him out of England-India series

English pacer Stuart Broad is out for the series against India just as for the remainder of the English summer because of a calf injury. Stuart Broad experienced a physical issue during the warmup of a training session ahead of the second Test. Scans affirmed that it was a Grade three tear in his calf.

Stuart Broad took to his social media handle and wrote a sincere note about his present circumstance. He communicated his disappointment about missing the series against India and uncovered that his essential target was presently to achieve fitness for the Ashes.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles, then during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," he wrote.

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 and asked why he whipped me! 😂 but when I realized he was nowhere near me, I knew I was in trouble. Scans say Grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over and gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now," he continued.

"Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine!" he concluded.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has called up Saqib Mahmood as a replacement for the injured Stuart Broad in the Test squad.