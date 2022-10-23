WATCH: Axar Patel's controversial runout divides the fans during the India vs Pakistan clash

Controversies keep piling between India-Pakistan here in Melbourne for the Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup. With the contest in a rather tricky position for India, a controversial call by the third umpire has divided the cricketing world.

After Pakistan put a respectable total of 159/8 on the board, having been put in by Rohit Sharma, India needed a strong start from the openers to steer the chase.

While Shaheen could not emulate the heroics of Dubai from last year, it was Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf that did the early damage.

KL Rahul once again floundered on the big stage as he looked tentative from the beginning. His partner and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma quickly followed him to the hut as well after edging one to Iftikhar Ahmed in the slips.

Indian think tank took a gamble and sent Axar Patel ahead of Hardik Pandya. However, it backfired spectacularly as Patel got run out trying to pinch a single as non-striker Virat Kohli bailed out on him.

The dismissal, however, was marred in controversy. Babar Azam made a poor one-bounce throw to keep Mohammad Rizwan who couldn't gather the ball cleanly as it whittled out of his gloves.

Rizwan looked disgruntled after the runout, suggesting he wasn't sure if he inflicted the runout in a clean way.

The TV director showed split-screen slow-mo from various angles of the runout, however, none were purely conclusive to suggest that Rizwan had smashed the stumps with his hands.

"Was the ball in the gloves as Rizwan removed the bails there?" asked one netizen while questioning the decision while another added, "Guys who are saying it's not out just remember this. We all celebrated this and stated this is out so why not today. Did the rules changed today? So, accept the truth there was never a run and he was out."

Meanwhile, another added, "That runout was inconclusive as the ball hit first or the glove, should have gone in favour of batsman."

Guys who are saying it's not out just remember this. We all celebrated this and stated this is out so why not today. Did the rules changed today?

