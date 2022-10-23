WATCH: Babar Azam dismissed on golden duck as Arshdeep has redemption

India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the high-octane clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Proving skipper Rohit Sharma's decision right, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a peach of a first over, conceding only a single, courtesy of a wide.

However, it was left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh that joined forces with Kumar on the other end and lit up the stadium.

Singh steamed in from over the wicket to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who had not faced a ball up until that point. Azam, with his initial trigger moment, walked too far across the stumps as Singh darted a fuller-length ball on the middle and off that jagged back in sharply.

Azam failed to get inside the line and got rapped on the front leg. The entire Indian contingent went up in unison as umpire Marais Erasmus took a moment before raising the dreaded finger.

Babar Azam consulted his partner Mohammad Rizwan on the other end before deciding to take the Decision Review System (DRS).

The DRS showed no bat involved, the ball pitching in line and hitting the middle and leg stump. It was a big wicket for India as Azam has been the lynchpin of Pakistani T20 batting in recent times, having smashed two centuries in the year gone by.

It was a redemption moment for Singh who had faced a lot of flak after dropping a catch in the Asia Cup against the same opponents last month.

