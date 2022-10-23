'Shoot down spider cam,' Indian fans fume as a wicket opportunity goes begging. WATCH

Any contest between India and Pakistan is never short of controversies. The Super-12 game between the two Asian cricketing giants wasn't going to be devoid of it either. After getting a dodgy start as Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar ran riot with the swinging cherry, Pakistan were beginning to claw their way back into the contest.

However, Shami and Hardik took three wickets amongst themselves in space of eight balls to peg the Pakistan innings back. Skipper Rohit Sharma seized the opportunity and sought to squeeze in an over of the spinner.

Ravichandran Ashwin was summoned into the attack for the 15th over. Shan Masood, facing the third ball of the over ballooned one straight up in the air. In ordinary circumstances, that would have been a 'bread-and-butter' catch for the extra cover fielder or the cover point fielder.

However, the ball skied up and hit the spider cam that was fixed right over the batter's head. A momentary confusion ensued all across the park as commentators also thought that it had landed in the no-man's land. A moment later, another remarked that the Hardik Pandya at cover region had seemingly missed the ball in the windy Melbourne night sky.

However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik figured that the ball had hit the spider cam and changed its trajectory. Umpire Rod Tucker was egged by Rohit to call the ball dead.

After confirmation from the third umpire, Tucker conveyed that it was indeed a dead ball. However, more than the no-ball, the Indians were more dejected about having missed on a wicket opportunity.

In the end, Masood ended up with 52 not out after being granted a reprieve on 31, allowing Pakistan to reach a respectable total of 159/8.

The netizens weren't too impressed either as some called for spider cam to be kept out of the game as on multiple occasions it had interfered in the game.

"As if there wasn't enough drama in this game already...an outside edge goes up in the air and hits Spidercam. My goodness...this game has had everything and we're not even half way through," said one netizen.

Meanwhile, another added, "Saying this for the 10,000th time - the spidercam is the most unnecessary equipment on a cricket field. This is the 5th time I've seen it ruin a moment of play - and all for some dumb top shot of the cricket?!? Need Doctor Octopus to shoot it down."

