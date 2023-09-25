WATCH: Ashwin takes two wickets in one over vs Australia in Indore, putting strong case of WC squad inclusion

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin put up a strong case for inclusion in India's World Cup squad with a dominant bowling display in the second ODI against Australia on September 24 in Indore. The offie, who was included in the squad for Australia ODIs after Axar Patel go injured in Asia Cup, took three wickets in second ODI after taking one in Mohali game.

While Ashwin hasn't been able to bat yet in two ODIs, thanks to some dominant batting display by India batters, he sure showed skills as the bowler. He also took two wickets in one over in Indore, dismissing both David Warner and Josh Inglis, to derail Australia's chase.

Both the batsmen tried to sweep the off-spinner in 15th over and were given Leg-Before Wicket (LBW) by the umpires. Australia, which were already three wickets down for 100, saw half their side back in the hut after Ashwin's over. Have a look at the wickets here:

Earlier, India's Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored a century each before KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav hit lightning fifties to lift hosts to 399/5 in 50 overs. Australia were rocked early on in the chase as Prasidh Krishna, who came in the side for Jasprit Bumrah, took two wickets in one over.

A bit of rain then stopped the game and the visitors got a revised target of 317 runs in 33 overs. Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, who also took three wickets, made sure that the chase never gets going as Australia got out for 217 runs, losing the game by 99 runs.

India also clinched the series with the win in second ODI, having won the first one in Mohali by five wickets. The third and final game of the series is scheduled to be played on September 27 in Rajkot before the two teams gear up for the ODI World Cup.

