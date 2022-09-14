Wasim Jaffer makes interesting suggestion, wants Rohit Sharma to take MS Dhoni-like gamble in T20 WC

After BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has shared an interesting suggestion for Rohit Sharma & Co. The ex-Indian batter has suggested Rohit to take an MS Dhoni-like gamble in the forthcoming showpiece event, to be held in Australia from October-November.

Jaffer wants Rohit to promote Rishabh Pant up the order and use him as an opener with vice-captain KL Rahul. Given Pant can play the big shots at will, he can utilise the powerplay overs and take the pressure off Rahul, who is generally criticised for his strike rate. Nonetheless, Rohit's demotion at No. 4 can be a big gamble -- despite the fact that he used to bat at that position early in his career -- but Jaffer feels it can be the right way forward.

Jaffer tweeted saying, "I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC."

It is to be noted that former captain Dhoni had taken a punt on Rohit by promoting him as an opener right before the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and Wales, which remains the last ICC tournament won by India. However, Rohit had opened in the 2009 T20 World Cup as well and even started 2013 at the top before being promoted as Shikhar Dhawan's partner come the CT'13.

Will Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management shuffle the batting order in their remaining T20Is in the run-up to the Wordl Cup? Only time will tell...