'Visuals were gruesome'- PCB chairman to write to ICC to complain about row during Pakistan vs Afghanistan

As an immediate reaction to the widescale bust-up that took place in the stands in the aftermath of Pakistan's Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has moved to issue a formal complaint with ICC.

Raja detailed plans to lodge a protest against the conduct of the fans, citing danger to the health and safety of the Pakistani fans and the team itself while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of the match.

“You don't identify hooliganism with cricket. You don't want such things happening in cricket. We will draft a letter to ICC, we will raise our voice against this. We will do whatever we can. Because the visuals were gruesome and this isn't the first time it has happened. Win or loss is a part of the game. It was a gruelling contest, it was a great match.

"But you need to keep your emotions in check because if you can't do that, you can't grow as a cricket-playing nation. So, we will definitely write a letter (to ICC), and we will show our concern. They are our fans. Anything could have happened. Our cricket team could have been in danger. We will lodge our protest while following all protocols."

The match went down to the wire with the Men in Green walking away with a one-wicket victory. Pakistan found themselves in murky waters with a score of 118/9 in 18.5 overs until Naseem Shah's pair of sixes carried Pakistan to victory.

This thrilling game of cricket, however, was marred by a series of ill-tempered run-ins between the players and the fans in attendance. Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed reportedly hurled abuses at Pakistan batter Asif Ali after dismissing him in the last over of the game, after which the duo had to be pulled apart to prevent them from going to blows.

These flaring tempers subsequently influenced the fans in attendance as multiple brawls broke out in the stadium with Afghani fans vandalising the premises and even going as far as to hurl chairs at Pakistani fans.