Asia Cup: Shoaib Akhtar, ex-ACB chief at loggerheads after unruly scene between Pakistan-Afghanistan fans

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar and former ACB chief engaged in a heated Twitter spat after an unruly scene broke out between Pakistan-Afghanistan fans in Sharjah.
Things went out of hand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Wednesday evening (September 7) after Babar Azam-led Pakistan edged past Afghanistan by one wicket in a last-over thriller at the Asia Cup. In another riveting Super Four clash, Babar & Co. chased down a tricky 130-run target, after being reduced to 110/8, courtesy of Naseem Shah's twin sixes in the last over.
With this, Pakistan booked a spot in the final where they will face Sri Lanka on September 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan's win led to both Afghanistan and India being eliminated. As a result, the Afghan fans went berserk and created a huge ruckus by breaking chairs and throwing them at Pakistan supporters in the stands. The video of Afghan-Pakistani fans' unruly exchange went viral in no time.
Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared the clip on his Twitter account and wrote, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."
It seems like the situation has gone south on Twitter as well. Following the former Pakistan speedster's tweet, ex-Afghanistan Cricket Board's chief Shafiq Stanikzai came hard at him and replied, "You can't control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzamam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena (Don't include the whole nation from next time)."
This isn't the first such incident when Afghanistan-Pakistan fans created a huge scene and made heads turn for all the wrong reasons post a face-off between both teams. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the supporters of both the Asian teams were involved in a series of scuffles at Leeds, Headingley after the then Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Men in Green defeated the Afghan line-up by three wickets in an exciting contest.
The rivalry between both sides has made a lot of noise in recent times. Here's how the last four face-offs between Pakistan-Afghanistan have panned out:
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan won with 3 balls to spare
ODI World Cup 2019: Pak won with 2 balls to spare
T20I World Cup 2021: Pak won with 6 balls to spare
Asia Cup 2022: Babar & Co. won with 4 balls to spare