Asia Cup: Shoaib Akhtar, ex-ACB chief at loggerheads after unruly scene between Pakistan-Afghanistan fans

Things went out of hand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Wednesday evening (September 7) after Babar Azam-led Pakistan edged past Afghanistan by one wicket in a last-over thriller at the Asia Cup. In another riveting Super Four clash, Babar & Co. chased down a tricky 130-run target, after being reduced to 110/8, courtesy of Naseem Shah's twin sixes in the last over.

With this, Pakistan booked a spot in the final where they will face Sri Lanka on September 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan's win led to both Afghanistan and India being eliminated. As a result, the Afghan fans went berserk and created a huge ruckus by breaking chairs and throwing them at Pakistan supporters in the stands. The video of Afghan-Pakistani fans' unruly exchange went viral in no time.

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared the clip on his Twitter account and wrote, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."