Virat Kohli's India bag 14th consecutive Test series on home soil after 1-0 scoreline vs NZ

Team India beat New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday morning (December 6). Resuming Day 4 with Virat Kohli & Co. requiring 5 more wickets to win the series, the home side didn't waste any time and wrapped up the proceedings within a session to bundle out the Kiwis for 167, in pursuit of 540, and win the Mumbai Test by 372 runs.

Opting to bat first, India rode on Mayank Agarwal's 150 to post 325 all-out. In reply, NZ fell like nine pins for 62 and gave a whopping first-innings lead to the hosts. India then declared their second innings for 276-7 and dismissed the Black Caps for 167 to win the series and regain the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-led India regain No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings after series win vs New Zealand

In this way, India also went onto win their 14th successive series in the purest format at home. India's last Test series loss as hosts came versus England in late 2012 (under MS Dhoni)

Since then, they have won 14 successive series at home:

4-0 vs Australia in BG Trophy 2012/13

2-0 vs West Indies in late 2013

3-0 vs South Africa in late 2015

3-0 vs New Zealand in 2016

4-0 vs England in late 2016

1-0 vs Bangladesh in early 2017

2-1 vs Australia in BG Trophy 2016/17

1-0 vs Sri Lanka in late 2017

1-0 vs Afghanistan in mid-2018

2-0 vs West Indies in late 2018

3-0 vs South Africa in 2019

2-0 vs Bangladesh in late 2019

3-1 vs England in early 2021

1-0 vs New Zealand in 2021*

In the WTC points table, India are now at the third position with 58.33 win percentage. New Zealand, on the other hand, find themselves at the sixth spot.

ALSO READ | Updated World Test Championship points table after India vs New Zealand series

Kohli told the broadcasters at the post-match presentation, "To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all their best, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur. Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match. The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing. "

India will now head to South Africa for a three-match Test series, starting from December 26 in Centurion. It will be followed by three ODIs whereas the T20Is will be held later in 2022.