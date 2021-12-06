Updated World Test Championship points table after India vs New Zealand series

India took less than a session to wrap up proceedings and thrash New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday morning (December 6). Setting up a daunting 540-run target, India had claimed five Kiwi wickets and bundled them out for a paltry 167 early this morning to win the series 1-0.

It was a dominating performance from Team India, who were in a spot of bother at 80 for 3 in the first innings but recovered in style and hammered the Black Caps as India won their first-ever Test series in the Rahul Dravid-era.

Opting to bat first, India rode on Mayank Agarwal's 150 to post 325 all-out in the first essay. Ajaz Patel became the third bowler to claim ten wickets in an innings in the purest format but NZ fell like nine pins against India's spin trio -- Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin and Axar Patel -- to be bundled out for 62 in their first innings. In reply, India declared at 276/7 courtesy vital knocks from Mayank, Axar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. In reply, the NZ batting line-up's struggles continued as they failed to pose any fight.

After the end of the two Tests between India and current Test champions NZ, here's the updated points table of the ongoing second cycle of the WTC:

(Photo: Screen grab)

Kohli opined at the post-match presentation, "To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all their best, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur. Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match. The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing. "

Dravid, on the other hand, told the broadcasters, "Good to finish the Test series on a winning note, came very close in Kanpur, but couldn't take that last wicket. Credit to the team, they have pulled themselves back from tough situations, and were a bit disappointed at not finishing it off in Kanpur. Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances."

India will now travel to South Africa for three Tests whereas New Zealand will host Bangladesh in two-match Test series.