India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli and Co beat Kiwis by 372 runs to win test series 1-0

India won the series 1-0 after defeating New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at Wankhede Stadium.

New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, seeking 540 for victory, with India's Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-34 and his spin bowling partner Jayant Yadav taking 4-49.

The first test in Kanpur was a draw.

This is India's biggest win in Test cricket (in terms of runs).

India's previous biggest Test victory (in terms of runs) was in Delhi in 2015, when India defeated South Africa by 337 runs.

India has now won 14 Test series in a row at home.

Brief scores:

India 325 & 276/7 (declared) beat New Zealand 62 & 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 44; R Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49) by 372 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)