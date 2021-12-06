Virat Kohli wishes fan 'happy birthday' ahead of Day 4 of India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test - Watch

India thrashed New Zealand by 372 runs on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday morning (December 6). Resuming the penultimate day with the home side needing 5 more wickets to go 1-0 up in the series finale, R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav's four-fers led to the Kiwis being bundled out for 167 in less than a session to lose by a handsome margin.

It was a flawless Test match for Virat Kohli-led India, who opted to bat first and posted 325. Courtesy Mayank Agarwal's 150, India made 325 and bundled out the Kiwis for 62 to earn a huge first-innings lead. In their second essay, India declared at 276-7 whereas the Black Caps posted only 167 in the final innings to fall apart like nine pins in the series decider after a fighting draw in the first Test at Kanpur.

Before Day 4 commenced on Monday morning, Captain Kohli made the day of a fan who was waiting for Team India players before their entry to the ground.. As the fan was celebrating his birthday, the 33-year-old Kohli wished him and the video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms. Here's the clip:

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's India bag 14th consecutive Test series on home soil after 1-0 scoreline vs NZ

Here's KING VIRAT KOHLI wishing me happy birthday



Your favourite cricketer wishes you on your big day, India wins the match & you feature on TV... Can't get bigger than this...



I love you Virat. Best human ever..#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6hmIQgvEtg — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 6, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-led India regain No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings after series win vs New Zealand

Kohli returned to international cricket, following the T20 World Cup 2021 edition in the UAE, during the Mumbai Test. While he didn't manage a big score in the match, he led the side to a whopping 372-run win over the World Test Champions NZ. With the series win, India bagged their 14th successive Test series on home soil and regained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings before their all-important three-match Test series versus South Africa in the African nation, from December 26 in Centurion.