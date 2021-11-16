Virat Kohli will only strengthen India's T20I team when he is back: Captain Rohit Sharma

India's newly-appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma has said Virat Kohli will remain a vital member of the Indian T20I squad when he makes his comeback after skipping the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit had replaced Kohli as captain of the T20Is after the former skipper stepped down from his post following the conclusion of India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021.

There have been questions raised regarding Kohli's spot in India's T20I squad amid his lean patch with the willow and the team's disappointing performance under his captaincy in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, Rohit insisted Kohli will only strengthen the team when he returns. Kohli has been rested from the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis which gets underway on November 17.

"What he has been doing for the team, his role will remain the same. He is very important. He is an impact player, he leaves an impression whenever he plays. He is a very important player from the team's point of view," Rohit said during a presser ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand.

Kohli might have left T20I captaincy but he will continue to lead the ODI and Test teams. He is undergoing a rough patch across formats at the moment but Kohli is India's best batter as far as T20s are concerned as he is the all-time leading run-getter in the format with 3227 runs at an average of over 52 in 95 T20Is.

"Everybody will have a different role, batting first and bowling first, roles will be different. Everyone is open to that. I am sure when Virat comes back, he can only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsmen he is. It's only going to add up to our squad," Rohit added.

Also Read: Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025, India to stage three ICC tournaments till 2031

Team India will embark on a new era when they lock horns with New Zealand in the upcoming T20I series under Rohit's captaincy and the guidance of new head coach Rahul Dravid.