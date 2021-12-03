Virat Kohli upset as controversial DRS decision sends him packing on a duck in 2nd Test vs NZ - WATCH

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing on his return to international cricket on Friday (December 03) as he was dismissed on a duck in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. Kohli, who had skipped the T20I series and was also rested for the first Test against New Zealand, could not open his account on his return for the Indian team.

Kohli was dismissed on a duck after playing four deliveries in India's first innings of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The dismissal took place in the 30th over when spinner Ajaz Patel trapped the Indian skipper LBW and went for a big shout. The on-field umpire declared Kohli out but the Indian captain was quick to go for a review.

Controversy erupted after the replays showed that the ball had clearly touched the bat and the pad at the same time. Due to no conclusive evidence, the on-field umpire's decision was upheld by the third umpire, who deemed Kohli out after the DRS. Kohli had a brief chat with the umpire before walking back as he looked upset over failing to open his dismissal.

Watch Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal:

Mayank Agarwal shines

India opted to bat first after a delayed start to the opening day of the second Test between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal combined with his opening partner Shubman Gill to get the hosts off to a brilliant start. Agarwal and Gill added 80 runs for the first wicket before India lost Pujara and Kohli in quick succession.

However, Agarwal held one end strongly and scored runs consistently as he added another 80 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer (18). Agarwal notched up a brilliant century and will be looking to finish the day unbeaten as India aim to post a strong total on the board in their first innings.

For New Zealand, Azaj Patel has been the pick of the bowlers so far as he has claimed all four wickets in India's first innings on Day 1.