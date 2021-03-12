Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly in unwanted list during 1st T20I vs England

Virat Kohli on Friday registered a duck in the first T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who is not going through a great run of form with the willow, recorded his third duck in ongoing England’s tour of India.

With the duck, Kohli registered an unwanted record previously set by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. Kohli now has recorded 14 international ducks as the captain of India, surpassing Ganguly who had 13 ducks while leading Team India.

While Kohli and Ganguly hold the first two positions on the unwanted list respectively, the duo is followed by former captain MS Dhoni who had 11 ducks in his career as the captain. Whereas legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev recorded 10 ducks as the captain of India. Next in the list is former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin with 8 ducks.

Most duck by an Indian captain in international cricket:

14: Virat Kohli

13: Sourav Ganguly

11: MS Dhoni

Kohli was dismissed by English spinner Adil Rashid in the third over after the Indian captain went for an uncanny slog over mid-off. However, he mistimed the ball as it travelled straight to the hands of the fielder.

"We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup," Kohli had said at the toss.