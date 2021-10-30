Virat Kohli responds after Trent Boult says he will look to emulate Shaheen Afridi's heroics against India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has responded to New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's comments that he will be looking to emulate Shaheen Afridi's heroic spell against India on Sunday (October 31).

Pakistan pacer Afridi bowled a dream spell against India in their opening game in Dubai on October 24. He ran through the Indian top-order and picked up the important wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to help Pakistan script their maiden win against India in a World Cup match.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's meeting with India in the Super 12 on Sunday, Boult said he would be looking to mirror what Afridi did against India in Dubai. When asked about Boult's comments, Indian skipper Kohli came up with a fitting response.

"We are obviously going to come up against quality bowlers. It all depends on how we take the field and the mentality. If he is motivated to emulate Shaheen, we are motivated to counter him. We have played against them for a long time," said Kohli during the pre-match presser in Dubai on Saturday.

Boult had witnessed how Afridi wreaked havoc with the ball against India and being a left-arm pacer himself, is keen on emulating Afridi's heroics. The Indian top-order will be wary of the threat possessed by the New Zealand pace attack and will be hopeful of producing a better show in the must-win encounter.

The game between India and New Zealand is all set to be a virtual quarterfinal as a loss for any team will all but end their hopes of making it to the top four. Both India and New Zealand have lost their opening matches against Pakistan and will be hopeful of bouncing back on Sunday.