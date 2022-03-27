Virat Kohli picks two RCB youngsters who can enjoy breakthrough season in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli picked highly rated Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and 22-year-old wicketkeeper batsman Anuj Rawat as the two potential breakthrough stars for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

"I am particularly excited about Wanindu, I think he is someone who could really come into the zone. He has the skills to have a great season, a really consistent season", he said when asked about potential breakout stars of the season on the official channel of the RCB franchise.

Hasaranga was released by RCB after he played for them in 2021 but they paid INR 10.75 to regain his services in the mega auction earlier this year. Last season, he just played two games for RCB.

Kohli also praised the young Anuj Rawat who was picked up for INR 3.4 crore. The youngster represented Rajasthan Royals last season but his numbers were not that encouraging.

However, Kohli sounded impressed with his style of play. "Anuj is another one who is a very exciting talent. (He is) a breakthrough season potential. These are the names that I look at", he said.

Kohli stepped down from the RCB captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season and he was replaced by new recruit Faf du Plessis. RCB decided to retain the services of Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the auction and they were able to pick a number of big money signings.

RCB start their IPL 2022 season against Punjab Kings on Sunday.