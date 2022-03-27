IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma goes past Gautam Gambhir in elite list, eyes Virat Kohli's record

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma achieved yet another captaincy milestone as he led his side out against Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season on Sunday (March 27). Rohit surpassed former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir to become the third most experienced captain in the history of the IPL.

Rohit went past Gambhir in the elite list of players with most matches as captain. Rohit completed 130 matches as captain as he led Mumbai Indians out in their clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Gambhir is now on the fourth spot in the elite list with 129 matches as captain in the cash-rich league.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is on top of the list with 204 matches to his name as captain in the IPL. Dhoni had led CSK in all twelve seasons that they were part of the competition before stepping down from captaincy ahead of the ongoing 15th edition.

Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja and is part of IPL 2022 as a player. Dhoni had also led now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 season when CSK were banned from the IPL for two years. Dhoni has four titles to his name as captain and is one of the most successful captains in the league.

Most matches as captain in IPL:

MS Dhoni (204)

Virat Kohli (140)

Rohit Sharma (130)

Gautam Gambhir (129)

Rohit, who started leading Mumbai Indians from the 2013 season, is the captain with the most number of IPL titles as he has so far led his team to five title triumphs under his captaincy. While he has already gone past Gambhir in the list of players with most matches as captain, he will now aim to go past Kohli, who has stepped down as the captain of RCB.

Kohli has 140 matches to his name as captain of RCB with 64 wins and 69 losses. Rohit is likely to surpass Kohli in the ongoing season unless he has to miss a few matches due to an injury. However, the Hitman has a long way to go to overtake Dhoni on the elite list.

It might take Rohit another few seasons for Rohit to go past Dhoni and become the player with most matches as captain in IPL history.