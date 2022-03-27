IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals becomes second team ever to field two overseas players in playing XI

Delhi Capitals went into their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against Mumbai Indians on Sunday with just two foreigners available out of the seven they bought in the mega auction. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell were the only foreign additions.

Delhi Capitals are missing the services of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as they are currently playing for Australia in Pakistan while South Africa fast bowler Andre Nortje is currently recovering from an injury. Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi are also not available.

This was the second time in the history of the IPL when a team fielded just two overseas players in their playing XI. The first instance was way back in 2011 when Kolkata Knight Riders fielded Jacques Kallis and Eoin Morgan against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season.

Teams who fielded just two overseas players in the final XI in IPL

KKR vs CSK Chennai 2011 (J Kallis, E Morgan)

DC vs MI Mumbai BS 2022 (T Seifert, R Powell)

Delhi Capitals handed a debut to a number of Indian players with Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed all playing their first match for the franchise.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to field against Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led side are also missing a number of their overseas players and also their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians opted for Tim David, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Kieron Pollard as their overseas options while Anmolpreet Singh and young Tilak Verma found a spot in the playing XI.