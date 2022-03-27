IPL 2022: No Rabada, Bairstow! Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings predicted playing XI for RCB clash

Punjab Kings will be looking to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on a high as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match in Mumbai on Sunday.

The franchise went into the auction with a huge budget as they retained just two players – Mayank Agarwal, who will be leading the side this year, and young bowler Arshdeep Singh.

However, their performance in the auction has quickly made them a favourite ahead of the season and although Punjab Kings will be missing two big money signings in England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, they currently boast of an impressive XI.

Mayank Agarwal will be opening the batting for his side and he will be accompanied by the vastly experienced Shikhar Dhawan who will be looking to prove a point after being released by Delhi Capitals. The next two slots will go to two of the power hitters in the side – Liam Livingstone who is known for his destructive bowling and all-rounder Shahrukh Khan who costed them INR 9 crore.

With Bairstow not in the team for the match, Prabhsimran Singh is expected to keep wickets and in the middle order, he will be joined by Harpreet Brar and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith.

Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh will most probably be the pace trio for Punjab Kings on the Mumbai Pitches while Rahul Chahar may find a place as their specialist spinner.

Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh