Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert pulls off stunning catch to send Kieron Pollard packing in MI clash - WATCH

Delhi Capitals cricketer Tim Seifert pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the 16th over, Pollard miscued a short delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and Seifert dived to his right and pulled off a stunning effort at mid-wicket to provide a crucial breakthrough to his team. It was Kuldeep’s third wicket in the game as he finished as the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals.

Although Seifert is a wicketkeeper for New Zealand, he was playing as a pure batsman.

Seifert was one of the only two overseas cricketers who featured in the Delhi Capitals playing Xi as they were missing five foreign options due to various reasons. Rovman Powell was the other option.

Opting to field, Delhi Capitals did not start well as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma started really well and stitched together a 67-run stand for the opening wicket. However, Kuldeep led the fightback for Capitals with three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed took two as they looked to gain lost ground.

Kishan was at the top of his form with a 48-ball-81 which took Mumbai Indians to 177/5 in 20 overs.

The left-hander took the attack to the bowlers as he ended the innings with 11 fours and two massive sixes. Although wickets continued to tumble on the other end, Kishan kept his calm and he was able to link with Tilak Verma, Tim David and Daniels Sams to keep the scoreboard ticking.