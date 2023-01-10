Virat Kohli might return to his original heights in World Cup year: Sanjay Manjrekar pins hopes on ODI great

Virat Kohli commenced 2023 in style. With India being asked to bat first in the three-match ODI series opener versus Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (January 10), Kohli banked on a great start provided by Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) to score a magnificent 87-ball 113 and take the home side to a mammoth 373 for 7 in 50 overs. With his 73rd international ton, 45th in the ODI format, Kohli broke a plethora of records and has begun the new calendar year in style as Rohit & Co. have commenced their ODI World Cup preparations.

Ahead of the ODI series opener, former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar pinned his hopes on Kohli to return to his 'original heights' in the World Cup year. Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli will get back to his best and play to his strengths, by knocking the ball around and rotating the strike, in the 50-over format.

"It's 2023, it's a 50-overs World Cup year. The 50-overs format is brilliant for people who want to get into form. Guys who are short on confidence. It's going to be great for Rohit Sharma. 50-overs cricket is right down his lane, he is already an all-time great. The 50-overs format suits him the most," Manjrekar said. He further asserted, "In 50 overs format, 65 percent of the runs that are scored are in ones and twos, and Virat Kohli loves getting his runs through ones and twos. This will take the pressure off. T20Is, he feels the pressure of going after the bowling. This might just be a brilliant year for Virat Kohli to come back to his original heights."

Manjrekar mentioned that it is not fair to say Kohli underwent a lean patch in ODIs, although he slammed his first ton in the format after 2019 during the third and final tie in Bangladesh, in early December. The former cricketer stated that the former skipper contributed with useful knocks and will be more consistent as the year progresses. "See, he has got those innings. Let's be fair. Even when the hundreds haven't come, he has scored runs, he has been in form. We have said multiple times in the last two years that he has been in form. But, the form doesn't carry on. After a hundred, the next two-three innings are not big scores. That's what we are waiting for. This format will allow him. It will give time for Virat Kohli to be the consistent player that he was known as," he added.