'No way you...': Former Indian speedster blasts Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma for dropping Ishan Kishan

Ahead of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening (January 10), captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shubman Gill will continue to be persisted as his opening partner, with no room for Ishan Kishan. Kishan had replaced an injured Rohit in the third and inconsequential ODI versus Bangladesh, in early December, and made the most of his opportunity to score a double ton. Many believed that Kishan had done enough to cement his spot as an opener, with Shikhar Dhawan dropped, but the Indian team management want to persist with Shubman.

Speaking on his opening partner, Rohit said in the pre-match presser on Monday (January 09), "Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last games Gill got a lot of runs as well. I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well."

Rohit added on Kishan, "It is unfortunate that we won't be able to play Ishan but looking at how things have panned out for us in the last 8-9 months, looking at how the ODIs have gone through for us, it is fair to give Gill that run and he has done extremely well in that position. We will definitely try out and keep Ishan in the mix and see how things pan out for us as we play lot of games ahead." In Gill's defence, he has been among runs in the West Indies, Zimbabwe and New Zealand tour but wasn't part of the Indian squad for the Bangladesh series, with the return of the key players. Hence, when Kishan was in the squad and scored a double ton when he got a chance in the playing XI, many believed he would pip Gill to open versus SL.

Thus, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad reacted to Kishan's omission. He tweeted, replying to a cricket portal's post, and wrote, "Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton."

In the ongoing first ODI between India and SL, Rohit & Co. lost the toss and were opted to bat first. Rohit and Gill stitched an impressive 143-run first-wicket stand with the youngster returning with a sublime 60-ball 73, studded with 11 fours. For him to cement his place as the second opener, Gill has been consistent but will hope to score some daddy hundreds.