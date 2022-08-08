Virat Kohli, KL Rahul return in Jasprit Bumrah-less Team India squad for Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul have returned to the Indian team as the BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, which will get underway in the UAE from August 27.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad sees the comeback of Kohli, who missed the entire West Indies tour due to rest, whereas opener Rahul has also returned after suffering a groin injury and being infected by Covid-19. Meanwhile, the defending champions have been dealt with a huge blow as their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out.

In a tweet from the official handle of the BCCI, it wrote, "Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru."

Thus, India will go with three frontline seamers in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the fourth pacer. Thus, all the onus will be on Bhuvi's shoulders whereas Rohit & Co. will hope for Hardik to provide regular breakthroughs. Among the main batters, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul, Kohli, wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik will spearhead the department.

Hardik, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin are the main all-rounders. The spin department will be headed by Ashwin, Jaddu, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi whereas Hooda can also chip in with a few overs of spin. There are also three standby players such as Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel (who had a terrific tour of West Indies).

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.