Virat Kohli jumps 14 places in latest ICC T20I rankings after Asia Cup heroics, Md. Rizwan remains on top

Senior India batter Virat Kohli has made a massive jump of 14 places in the latest T20I rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Kohli has moved to the 15th spot in the T20I rankings for batters after his heroics in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 where he was the highest run-getter for the Indian team.

Kohli had dropped down to the 29th spot in the T20I rankings after enduring a lean patch with the bat. However, he bounced back to form in style during the Asia Cup 2022 where he notched up back-to-back fifties before smashing his 71st international century in style. Kohli finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter overall behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

While Rizwan remains the no.1 batter in T20Is, Kohli is now at the 15th spot. The Indian maestro brought an end to a nearly three-year-long wait for his 71st international hundred in India's last Super Four clash against Afghanistan where he slammed a brilliant knock of 122 runs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who had a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup, lost his second spot to South Africa's Aiden Markram. In the bowling rankings, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved to the seventh spot from eleventh after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2022 with eleven wickets to his name.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanind Hasaranga also was among the big gainers in the latest ICC T20I rankings. He moved three places to the sixth spot in the bowling rankings after his brilliant performances in the Asia Cup where he was the second highest wicket-taker behind Bhuvneshwar with nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.39.

Hasaranga played an instrumental role in helping Sri Lanka win the Asia Cup title after beating Pakistan in the final. While he scalped nine wickets, he also scored 66 runs, including a crucial knock of 21-ball 36 in the final.

In the rankings for all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan regained his top spot after vital contributions to his team in the Asia Cup. Shakib replaced Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the no.1 T20I all-rounder after scoring 35 runs and picking up a solitary wicket in two games in the Asia Cup.