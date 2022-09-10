What went wrong for Rohit Sharma-led India in Asia Cup 2022?

Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:03 PM(IST)

India suffered back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage to bow out of the Asia Cup 2022. India had kicked off their campaign in stellar fashion with a thrilling win over Pakistan before beating Hong Kong comprehensively in the group stage, however, it was an dismal end to their campaign as they bowed out after losing their next two games in Super 4. The Asia Cup humbling has served as an eye-opener for the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here is a look at what went wrong for the India in Asia Cup 2022.

Death bowling struggles

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, India's death-bowling woes were left exposed in the Asia Cup 2022. The experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar was effective with the new ball but struggled with in the death overs. He bowled the 19th over against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four with the opponents needing 21 and 25 runs respectively.

He failed to deliver in both matches as Arshdeep Singh was left with too ittle to defend in the final over on both ocassions. Arshdeep showed great control in the death overs but he took was taken for runs.



(Photograph:AFP)