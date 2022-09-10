What went wrong for Rohit Sharma-led India in Asia Cup 2022?

India suffered back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage to bow out of the Asia Cup 2022. India had kicked off their campaign in stellar fashion with a thrilling win over Pakistan before beating Hong Kong comprehensively in the group stage, however, it was an dismal end to their campaign as they bowed out after losing their next two games in Super 4. The Asia Cup humbling has served as an eye-opener for the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here is a look at what went wrong for the India in Asia Cup 2022.