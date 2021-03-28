Virat Kohli is one century away from these records; Check them out!

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be looking to end his century drought in the series decider against England. However, it has not stopped him from contributing runs for Team India in the 50-over format.

The last time he scored a century in ODI was back against West Indies in August 2019, however, since then he has scored eight 50-plus scores in 14 innings.

Skipper Kohli is on the brink of breaking a major record. The Indian skipper is just 167 runs away from surpassing Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga in the list of most ODI runs by a captain. If he scores and surpasses the former Sri Lankan great, he will climb to the fourth spot.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting tops the list with 8497 runs in 230 matches as captain. He is followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who racked up 6641 runs in 200 games. New Zealand's Stephen Fleming is third 6295 runs in 2018.

Virat Kohli is also just 13 runs away from becoming the 4th batsman to complete 5,000 ODI runs at home. He will be fourth to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (6976), Ricky Ponting (5406), and Jacques Kallis (5178).

The Indian captain is also one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries (20 centuries) at home in ODIs and one short of equalling Ricky Ponting for most centuries as captain, which is 22 in ODIs.

India have already defeated England in the Test and T20I series.