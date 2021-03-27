'We used him in the T20Is but it's...': Virat Kohli on whether Hardik will bowl in ODI series

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a fine run with the ball in the T20I series against England. However, the Baroda-based player did not bowl in the ODI match against England.

ALSO READ: 'I felt like I was watching a computer game': Stuart Broad after England's big win against India

Skipper Kohli explained the reason why Hardik was not given the ball in the ODI match against England. He said: "We need to manage his body as well going forward. We need to understand where we need his skill sets with the ball along with his batting."

"We used him in the T20Is but it's a bit of workload management as well. We want to ensure we have Hardik Pandya fit and strong because he's going to be an important part of the squad," Kohli said about Hardik

The prolific all-rounder underwent intense rehab after going through back surgery in September 2019. Despite being declared fit, Hardik's role was restricted to being a pure batsman, even for Mumbai Indians.

His bowling action had to be remodelled, however, is still not preferred to bowl for Team India. His brother, Krunal Pandya did not have a great outing with the ball in the second ODI against as the Baroda-based bowler conceded 72 runs in just 6 overs.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that Team India can't use the left-arm spinner as their fifth bowling option.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Gavaskar said: "I will say the Indian bowling was probably a little weak because Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler, he cannot be a bowler who bowls 10 overs. You need a bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal on such pitches, who can bowl 10 overs."

