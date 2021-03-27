'I felt like I was watching a computer game': Stuart Broad after England's big win against India

Many predicted that it will be an uphill task for the English batting line up to chase a target of 337 runs set by Team India. However, the visitors surprised everyone as they chased the total with 39 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad lauded his team and said that it seemed like he watching a computer game. Blistering century by Jonny Bairstow and a sensational 99-run knock by Ben Stokes made a mockery of the big target.

"It was astonishing, wasn’t it? It was great entertainment, brilliant skill, amazing power. I felt like I was watching a computer game, almost replays. I was like what… another one? Another one? And they weren’t just clearing ropes," Broad said on Sky Sports.

"The fielders did not stand a chance, did they? They were going 20 rows back. It was like they were having throwdowns and doing that range hitting and practice without a care in the world, doing it in an international game with the series on the line."

"It's really hard. Anytime you go for over a hundred, it's a brutal 10 isn't it? But that is how India set up. They do set up to bear an OK run rate in the first 30 overs - just around 4 and a half and then they look to explode with their power hitters at the end," Broad pointed out.

"Obviously, it was a disappointing match for the English bowlers but it was because we didn't manage to make the breakthroughs consistently through the middle period. I don't think it was massively over par to be honest. It looked like a very good pitch. Had England batted first, they could have gotten a similar score."