Virat Kohli has this to say about West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling action

Virat Kohli did not have a smooth start to his batting in the opening Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The former India skipper required 81 deliveries to hit his first boundary of the game. It is now being learnt that during his stay at the crease, Kohli was quite livid with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling action. A report published by Wisden claimed that Kohli was even heard questioning the validity of Brathwaite’s bowling. Kohli was reportedly heard saying on the stump mic, "Bhatta phenk raha hai", which roughly translates to "he is throwing bricks.”



For the unversed, this is not the first time that West Indies skipper’s bowling action has been questioned. In 2019, Brathwaite was reported for his action. His action had come under scrutiny in 2017 as well. The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, found nothing wrong in the bowling action on both occasions.

Brathwaite’s performance

Virat Kohli did not officially complain about Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action to the umpire and that is why the West Indies captain was not stopped from bowling. At the end of the second day's play, Brathwaite remained wicketless having conceded 12 runs in his six overs. Kohli came out to bat after Shubman Gill’s dismissal for six runs in the 79th over. At stumps, Kohli was unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls.