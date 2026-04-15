/Viktor Axelsen announces retirement after prolonged injury battle, writes 'my body won't allow me to continue'

Two-time Olympic champion and badminton ace Viktor Axelsen officially announced his retirement on Wednesday (April 15) after a prolonged battle with injuries. Axelsen, who has been out of action for the majority of 2025 and missed the start of the 2026 season, took to his social media handle to announce retirement. A legend of the game, Axelsen won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo (held in 2021) and 2024 Paris Olympics, and was also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Axelsen announces retirement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult," he said in a statement.

"But I have now reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue."

Axelsen retires as one of the most decorated players in history, having also won two world titles and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He spent more than 100 consecutive weeks at the top of the men's singles world rankings, an achievement surpassed only by Malaysian great Lee Chong-wei. Standing 194cm (six feet four inches) and making full use of his giant wingspan, Axelsen redefined what a player could do on the court.

He said he had "accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more".

"What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it, the journey, the daily grind, the people," he said.

Axelsen speaks Mandarin and is a popular figure in China. He regularly posts about his professional and family life on online Chinese platforms. News of his retirement sparked a wave of reaction in the country and was among the most discussed on the social media platform Weibo on Wednesday afternoon.

"A true legend of badminton bids farewell," wrote one user.

"He was not only a king on the court, but also won countless hearts with his humble and friendly attitude."

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

Axelsen won Olympic gold at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 without dropping a single game all tournament. He beat China's Chen Long in the final, becoming the first non-Asian to claim the title since 1996. He sobbed in disbelief after Chen hit his final shot long, then regained his composure to take a courtside phone call from Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik.

He followed that up by defending his title at the Paris Games, emulating his hero Lin Dan by winning back-to-back Olympic golds. He then began to struggle with injuries and spent prolonged periods off the court.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

"I have given everything to this sport," he said.

"It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned."

Axelsen retires as only the second non-Asian player, after countryman Thomas Lund, to win the world title twice, which he achieved in 2017 and 2022. He won the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals three times in a row from 2021 to 2023.