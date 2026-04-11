/Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty reaches final, stuns World No. 1 Vitidsarn

Ayush Shetty delivered the most significant victory of his career by upsetting World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to book a place in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. The 20-year-old made a brilliant comeback after dropping the opening game, clinching a memorable 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 win in Ningbo on Saturday. Up against the Paris 2024 Olympics silver medallist, Shetty initially struggled to find rhythm, however, he responded with steadily building momentum in the second game before taking control in the decider to seal the upset.

With this result, Shetty becomes only the second Indian after Dinesh Khanna (1965) to reach the men’s singles final at the continental championships. He had already assured himself of a medal by progressing to the semi-finals, becoming the first Indian men’s singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to do so.

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India’s most recent medal at the event came in 2023, when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured the men’s doubles title. The reigning US Open Super 300 champion will now face either Chou Tien Chen or Shi Yuqi in the final.

Currently ranked World No. 25, Shetty’s path to the final has been outstanding, as he has defeated several top-tier opponents during the tournament. He opened with a commanding win over World No. 7 Li Shi Feng, followed by another solid performance against Chin Yu Jen. In the quarter-finals, he produced another high-quality display to overcome World No. 4 Jonatan Christie.