/'Learned the art of being a leader': Rohit Sharma delivers emotional speech on 15 years with Mumbai Indians

Marking 15 years with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for his teammates, support staff and the franchise management, crediting the team environment for shaping his journey as a leader. Reflecting on his time with the franchise, Rohit highlighted the collective effort behind both the team’s success and his personal milestones.

“Thank you so much for making it so special. Thanks Polly (Kieron Pollard), Hardik (Pandya), Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Shardul (Thakur), Mali (Malinga), coach, and also rest of you all. Thank you so much. It couldn’t have been what it is for me without the effort of all you guys. This is a very very special team, very very special franchise and very very special people involved in this team," he said in a video shared by MI on social media.

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Having led MI to five IPL titles, Rohit stressed that those achievements were built on teamwork rather than individual ability. He also spoke about how the support from the franchise and its stakeholders played a crucial role in his growth, both as a captain and as a player.

Expressing gratitude to the ownership, he added, “Yes, we won five trophies but obviously we all know that it is not possible without an effort of the entire team who’s involved in making this franchise so so special. Akash (Ambani) is not here, Bhabhi is not here, but I sincerely want to thank them as well for you know putting that support behind me because their support obviously was very much needed at that point for me to grow as a captain, grow as a player in this franchise because I wouldn’t have learned the art of being a leader if it was not for this franchise."

He further acknowledged the many individuals who contributed to his development over the years.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of people to thank for that. A lot of people helped me grow into that leadership role and also now as a player as well you know, there’s been immense support from everyone," he said.

Concluding his message, Rohit extended his thanks to everyone associated with the franchise, past and present, while expressing hope for its continued success.

“Even the guys who are not here I sincerely from the bottom of my heart would like to thank everyone for making this special journey like obviously Polly keeps saying long may that continue for this franchisee and long may that continue for all the players, staff and everybody. Let’s keep this legacy of this franchisee growing higher and higher. Thank you guys," Rohit concluded.