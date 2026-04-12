/Badminton Asia Championships: India's Ayush Shetty grabs silver in maiden appearance

Ayush Shetty’s debut run came to an end with a Silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships as he went down in a tough battle against World No 2 Shi Yu Qi of China, 21-8, 21-10 in the men’s singles final on Sunday (April 12). The twenty-year-old created history, becoming the first Indian to win silver at the event and only the first finalist in 61 years in men’s singles.

Ayush settles for silver

Shetty couldn’t carry forward his momentum from previous rounds as the experienced Chinese proved too hard for the Indian youngster. Taking the lead early from game 1, Shi allowed little space for Ayush to fight back.

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Ayush, who managed to begin the second game stronger with a five-point lead at 7-2, couldn’t hold the strong start as the Chinese took control once again, equalising the score at 7 all, eventually sealing the victory.

The tournament proved the youngster’s potential and the bright future of Indian badminton as he posed serious threats to the world’s top players, defeating WR 1, 3 & 7 in the way.

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Until quarterfinal Ayush had not dropped a game but was undone in the final. He had had packed off world no 7 Li Shi Feng, World no. 7 of China and Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in the earlier two rounds.

On Thursday in In women’s singles, PV Sindhu bowed out after a hard-fought match against World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to World No. 4 Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia. Unnati Hooda and HS Prannoy also exited the tournament.